Holly Sonders Ditches Her Panties & Spreads Her Legs While Wearing Risqué Lingerie

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders set fire to her Instagram page Thursday night with a sizzling new photo that captured the brunette beauty in a risqué pose. Clad in a racy black lace lingerie set that did not include panties, the smokeshow spread her legs open as she sat on a table, covering her modesty with a button telephone that she held in between her thighs. She put up one foot on a plush, green-velvet armchair by her side, showcasing her sleek black stilettoes and giving her audience an eyeful of her chiseled pins. Likewise, her voluptuous curves were generously displayed in the ultra-revealing lingerie, which left very little to the imagination due to its see-through fabric and sexy design.

Holly looked like an absolute vixen in a halterneck bralette that featured saucy cut outs under the breasts and flashed some major underboob. Her sculpted midriff was exposed between the bra and a sheer garter belt, which hugged her tummy closely and emphasized her hips. The stunner highlighted her long, lean legs with a pair of sheer black stockings that reached her thighs, which sported floral lace bands to match her lingerie. She added some bling with large hoop earrings and rocked open-toe pumps, which featured red heels that added sophistication to the risqué look.

The social media star pressed the phone receiver against her ear, turning her gaze to the side and parting her lips in a provocative expression. In her flirty caption, Holly suggested she was arranging a romantic rendezvous. She credited photographer Ashlee K for the scorching shot, who has collaborated with the model in the past. Their previous work included a muggy shoot that saw Holly baring it all in a fishnet bodysuit and thigh-high boots, which she posted to Instagram January 6.

Thursday’s update was not the only snap from the sultry photoshoot that Holly has shared on her feed. Earlier the same day, the bombshell uploaded a smoking-hot pic wherein she was leaning her perky booty against the edge of the table while arching her back and dangling the phone chord in between her fingers. The 33-year-old was snapped in a derelict hotel room decorated in an old-school style, which included an old Tv set hoisted up on a pair of plastic crates and a plastic tarp draped over a wall air conditioner. The interior, as well as Holly’s seductive pose, were amply described in this report from The Inquisitr.

Followers seemed very impressed with the suggestive photo, taking to the comments in large numbers to shower the model with effusive praise.

“This is like reverse time travel Holly. You traveled to a hotel room circa 1995, but there you go hotter every week in 2021. Whatever you are doing, it’s working even more now,” wrote one person.

“Circa 1995??? More like Circa 1965! And yeah, Holly HOT,” opined a second Instagrammer.

“Wow. You’ve made my night Holly. Xx,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“You’ve been the best part of 2020 and the best start of 2021,” gushed a fourth admirer.