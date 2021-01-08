Jessica Naz Displays Both Sides Of Her Absolutely Flawless Figure In Sheer Lingerie Set

Jessica Naz dazzled her 521,000 Instagram followers on Thursday evening with a pair of images that showcased her incredible figure. The gorgeous model wore a skimpy three-piece lingerie set that left little to the imagination and gave fans a tempting glimpse of her taut abdominal muscles as well as her voluptuous backside.

Jessica’s ensemble featured a translucent, lilac-colored gauze fabric embellished with floral lace detailing. The underwire bra had additional vertical strips of boning that separated the demi-cups into distinct sections through which her breasts were visible. The tops of the cups were edged in lace, as were the front of the matching panties and garter belt.

The panties rested low across her shapely hips, and the garter belt encircled the most slender part of her waist, level with her navel.

Jessica was bathed in bright sunshine that highlighted every subtle nuance of her toned physique. Her smooth skin appeared to have been oiled to further enhance her tantalizing appearance. She credited the lingerie brand Honey Birdette for the feminine, yet sexy ensemble.

Jessica’s Instagram followers loved the post, and couldn’t get enough of the Guess Jeans girl’s stunning look. The comments section was flooded with various combinations of affectionate emoji – appropriately, the most prolific in this case seemed to be the purple heart, which fans seemingly selected to match the shade of her attire. Other frequently used icons included flames and heart-eyes symbols. Many supporters also chose to put their feelings into words.

“Beautiful pic, lighting, lingerie…everything!” one fan exclaimed, adding applause and flame emoji to emphasize the compliment.

“SIMPLY AMAZING BEAUTY, and a 10 PLUS ALL THE WAY,” a second person declared.

“They must have done a mold of you at the manufacturing site, Jessica, and then a reverse mold for that lingerie – perfect fit of it to you and you to it,” a third fan theorized.

“You’re the reason why I bought this set. Being the same skin complexion made me feel confident in rocking a light color vs the simple red, black, and white,” a fourth fan remarked.

The Inquisitr covered a post at the end of November in which Jessica rocked a similar look while traipsing down the middle of a desolate highway in the California desert. Her bra and panties were a bright electric blue that popped against her tanned physique. She also wore a pair of brown leather motorcycle boots and a light-washed denim jacket, which she flung wide open. To date, the post has racked up nearly 25,000 likes.