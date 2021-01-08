Cindy Prado Gives Followers A Cheeky Display In A Tiny Blue Bikini

Instagram sensation Cindy Prado is wowing her 1.9 million followers with a sexy new snapshot. The model has been enjoying a getaway in Tulum, Mexico, and has been sharing some photos from her time at the tropical locale. The new upload contained six different pics, where Cindy sported a light blue bikini which showed off her enviable physique.

The influencer sprawled out on an outdoor bed in several different poses. In the first, she laid on her stomach and turned her round bottom toward the camera giving her followers a cheeky view. She propped herself up on her elbows and turned her head as she posed with a blank stare. In her second photo, she showed off her toned torso as she sat up and stretched out, also flashing a little bit of cleavage from her bikini top. The top had long strings that tied just above her bustline.

Cindy gave her followers a view from all angles as she stood straight up and was snapped from the side and from the back. She wore her long blond locks down and in loose waves. She paired the swimsuit with simple accessories which included gold hoop earrings and a shell bracelet. In a few of her photos, Cindy posed by a large green coconut which was shaved at the top and also had a straw coming out of it.

Except for her cameraman, she appeared to be alone as she lounged by a small pool with a large waterfall feature. The pool was also surrounded by palm trees and large planters that held exotic plants.

In under an hour, the post brought in over 22,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the model complimented her in the comments section and left a plethora of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face and crown.

“Literally obsessed with you,” one fan wrote with a blue heart emoji.

“My gosh what beautiful woman!” another said.

“You’re a literal work of art,” a third follower commented.

“Serious body goals,” another user wrote.

The sexy new snapshot followed a line of other revealing swimsuit photos from earlier today and this week. On January 3, Cindy gave her fans an eyeful as she posed in a blue thong bikini. The Elite model stood with her booty facing the camera for a close-up image of her ample asset. The picture was quite popular with her admirers, bringing in over 69,000 likes which made it one of her most popular uploads in the last few months.