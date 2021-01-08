Ex-Victoria’s Secret Model Molly Sims, 47, Flaunts Her Perky Bust In Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Molly also modeled a cozy swimsuit cover-up.

Molly Sims sizzled in a set of Instagram photos that showed the former Victoria’s Secret model flaunting her sensational physique and impeccable vacation style.

Molly, 47, revealed that she is back home after enjoying a sun-drenched Mexican getaway, and she confessed that she’s been reminiscing about her stay in Cabo San Lucas while working remotely. The two images she chose to illustrate where she was “mentally” during a recent Zoom meeting both included a breathtaking view of a beach and a gorgeous sunset. She was perched on a thick wooden beam that formed the railing of a balcony overlooking the seaside. It was attached to a white stucco wall, and there was a wide ledge beneath it.

The Las Vegas actress wore a sophisticated black swimsuit from the Monday Swimwear label. She tagged the popular brand’s Instagram page, along with those of its model cofounders, Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman. The bottom half of Molly’s one-piece featured a classic design with leg openings that provided a medium amount of coverage.

The bathing suit’s upper half was more revealing. The neckline formed a deep V that plunged down to display her décolletage, including an eyeful of her perky assets. A wide, built-in belt below the bust provided support while contributing to the maillot’s flattering fit. It appeared that Molly had somewhat altered the piece’s silhouette herself by wearing its shoulder straps rolled up to make them narrower.

She used jewelry to add some pizzazz to her look. Her bling included her wedding ring, silver dangle earrings, and a single bracelet. She also wore layered necklaces, including a flat gold choker, a delicate chain with a heart pendant, and one more longer, cord-like chain. Her only other accessory was a pair of wayfarer sunglasses with tortoiseshell frames.

Molly wore her blond hair styled in a ponytail. Her toenails were painted red to add a small pop of color to her look. She posed with both feet pointed, but the ball of her left foot was on the tiled floor. Her right foot rested against the top of the balcony’s inner ledge. Her pose highlighted her long, shapely legs.

In her second photo, she added a cozy swimsuit cover-up to her ensemble. It was an oversized beige cardigan with dark brown buttons. The piece was crafted from thick ribbed fabric.

The word “beautiful” appeared many times in the comments section of Molly’s post, along with plenty of other flattering adjectives.

“You are such a beautiful human with a perfect personality,” one fan wrote.

“You are very lovely must say Molly,” another added.

“You look amazing babe,” a third message read.