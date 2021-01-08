Khloe Terae Bares Killer Buns In Pink Bikini: ‘Dangerous Curves Ahead’

Khloe Terae stunned many of her 2.5 million Instagram followers on Thursday, January 7, with her most recent update. The Canadian model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots that showed her rocking a skimpy bikini that put her curves fully on display, and her fans were quick to react.

The slideshow featured Terae in a salmon-pink two-piece bathing suit that made her bronzed skin glow. It featured a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms whose sides were placed high on her waist, showcasing her sexy hips. The back boasted a V-shaped design that sat low, further emphasizing her hourglass figure.

She paired her bottoms with a matching top boasting small triangle cups that exposed quite a bit of her busty cleavage. It included thin strings that tied around her neck and back. Terae completed her beach look with an orange visor while wearing her blond hair loose and styled in soft waves that fell down her back.

The first photo showed Terae with her back toward the camera as she tugged at the sides, pulling them up even higher and putting her tight buns front and center. According to the tag, her swimsuit was from Beach Bunny Swimwear.

In the caption, Terae cautioned her fans that “dangerous curves” lay ahead, adding a peach emoji to illustrate her derriere.

The slideshow proved to be a hit with her many fans. Within the first hour, it has already attracted more than 5,700 likes and upwards of 150 comments. They took to the comments section to shower Terae with compliments, praising all aspects of the photos, from her killer body to her sassy attitude.

“She came to serve,” one user wrote, adding a series of fire emoji at the end of the message.

“The DANGER FACTOR is definitely worth the risk Khloe!” replied another one of her admirers.

“How are you always the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a third fan gushed.

“[V]ery awesome and wonderful pictures, you are looking very amazing,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Terae is no stranger to showing off her body in swimsuits. That is precisely what she did earlier this week when she posted another slideshow that saw her clad in a powder blue two-piece as she enjoyed a sunny day in Playa Del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, as per the geotag, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. The first photo featured her facing the viewer as she kicked her knee to one side and her hips in the opposite direction.