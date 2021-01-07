Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Cleavage In Canary Bikini With Straps Hanging

Victoria Villarroel teased her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a sexy photo and video of herself wearing a bikini with the straps off.

In both media, Victoria wore a skimpy canary ribbed bikini top with underwires giving structure to the cups. She had the swimsuit’s straps entirely off her arms, and the dangled down her sides. She paired it with matching thong bottoms that dipped slightly below her navel and emphasized her curvy hips, pert backside, slender waist, and flat tummy.

The model’s brunette hair tumbled in frizzy waves around her shoulders with a fringe obscuring part of her forehead. Her tanned, oiled chest had several necklaces resting on it.

She leaned forward in the photo, revealing a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage while staring into the camera with her full lips closed. A brilliant blue sky with wispy white clouds was in the background, and she posed in front of a partial wall.

The video had an angel wings filter on it, and Victoria turned to the side, showing off her tattoo, rounded bottom, and several rings and bracelets. She smiled flirtily at the camera as music played in the background. She was near a metal railing with water in the background.

Victoria shared the post with a yellow heart and an angel emoji, and her followers gave the look a lot of love. At least 179,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 880 fans took the time to leave a positive reply.

“The juice is worth the squeeze. Everybody stop what you’re doing right now! This is pure fire,” enthused one fan, who included a flame and red pepper.

“Excuse me? OMG, you are so perfect! The self-time queen. Your face, hair, and body are gorgeous. Stunning,” a second devotee gushed, adding roses, a crown, and red heart-eye emoji.

“Wow! I am actually obsessed. Why can’t I look like this? Your body is absolute goals, Vic. Yellow is the perfect color on you, too,” a third follower declared, along with multi-colored hearts and flames.

“look at this perfect body. It doesn’t look like a most beautiful work of art in the universe, the first wonder of the world you were blessed by the gods without any defect,” a fourth Instagrammer replied with red heart-eye smilies.

Although the photo and video showed a bright day filled with sunshine, Victoria later posted a short clip to her Instastory that showed rain pouring down on a pool, chairs, and tropical trees.