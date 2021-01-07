Yaslen Clemente Poses Provocatively In A Daring One-Piece Swimsuit

Fitness model Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 2.5 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling shot taken outdoors in which she rocked a revealing swimsuit.

In the picture, Yaslen was on her knees in a paved tunnel, with the breathtaking blue sky visible above her. A structure was visible in the distance, but the focus in the shot was on Yaslen’s fit figure.

Her swimsuit was from her own brand, Bikinis by Yas, and she made sure to tag her company’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers wanted to browse the brand’s offerings.

Her swimsuit was a one-piece yet it covered little more than a bikini would, with a large cut-out revealing plenty of skin. The top portion of the piece was a nude hue, and the swaths of fabric crossed her chest, hugging her ample assets. She had a tantalizing amount of underboob on display in the garment, and the thin straps wrapped around her neck, leaving her shoulders and slender arms bare.

The swimwear had a cut-out over her torso, exposing nearly all of her flat stomach. The bottom portion of the suit was a pale blue shade, which contrasted beautifully against Yaslen’s sun-kissed skin.

The bottom portion dipped low in the front, and the sides stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape. The high-cut style also elongated her legs, which were slightly spread as she posed in the concrete walkway. She had both hands extended high into the air above her, her thumbs looped together, and her back was slightly arched. Her wavy blond locks framed her face, and she gazed directly at the camera with a sensual pout on her flawless features.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 34,000 likes as well as 296 comments within just six hours of going live.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Everything about this picture!” another follower chimed in, loving the smoking-hot share.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third fan remarked.

“Love this photo of you babe!!” another added.

