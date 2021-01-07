Colombian Model Sara Orrego Slays In Sexy Cream Bathing Suit

Sara Orrego wowed her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, January 6, with a stunning new post. The Colombian model and content creator took to the app to share a couple of photos of herself enjoying some vacation time as she sported a stylish swimsuit that did her curves nothing but favors.

The two-picture slideshow captured Orrego in a beautiful location with a swimming pool in the background and a few thatch-roof structures surrounding it. According to the geotag, she was in Santa Marta, a city on the Caribbean Sea in northern Colombia.

Orrego had on a cream-colored two-piece bathing suit that deepened her sun-kissed complexion. The suit had an interesting texture that added patterns all throughout. It included an underwire top with medium straps stretched over her shoulders. She paired it with matching bottoms. They boasted a high-rise design that sat over her belly button, hugging her slender waist.

Orrego wore her brunette hair pulled up high in an elegant top bun.

In the caption, Orrego noted that she has spent quite a few days wearing no makeup at all and dressed in swimsuits. She also revealed that her outfit was from Fashion Nova, indicating the post was an ad for the brand that she often partners up with and promotes on her social media.

The post has attracted more than 109,000 likes and over 670 comments within a day of being published, showing that her fans went crazy for the pic. Many of them took to the comments section to interact with her caption, while many others used the occasion to praise Orrego’s natural beauty and to express their admiration for the model.

“My god you are out of this world,” one user wrote.

“I thought I would be bored,” replied another one, adding a couple of fire emoji after the words.

“Have an ab fab bl[o]ssoming day,” added a third admirer, using a flower emoji in place of the letter “O” in “blossoming.

“You look gorgeous with or without makeup,” chimed in a fourth follower.

Orrego has been flaunting her incredible figure on her Instagram feed as of late. As The Inquisitr noted, she recently shared a professional photo shoot that captured her in a hot one-piece swimsuit. It featured a plunging neckline that dipped to her sternum, teasing plenty of cleavage. It had high-cut legs that bared her curvy hips, which she kicked to one side while placing her hands on her sides. She wore a couple of gold necklaces to accessorize her look.