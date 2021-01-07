Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Faces Turbulence

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, January 8, tease that Billy will end up throwing a wrench in Kyle and Summer’s plans when he and Lily hop on the Abbott family jet to take a business trip. Then, Amanda receives an unwelcome visitor in the form of her angry half-sister Imani. Finally, Elena seems to move on with Nate, and she looks happy, but Devon might not be quite so thrilled for her.

Billy (Jason Thompson) hijacks Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) plans to head straight to Los Angeles with Summer (Hunter King), according to SheKnows Soaps. It looks like both Abbotts need the family jet, and neither is willing to give in. That leaves Summer and Kyle traveling with Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) on the private plane together, but they all have different West Coast destinations.

Although the airplane can easily accommodate four passengers, the whole thing gets a bit awkward. Billy and Kyle continually throw barbs at each other, and both couples resort to communicating via text message during the flight. Unfortunately, they encounter a storm during their travels, and the unlikely foursome experiences a big shakeup with dramatic turbulence.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Meanwhile, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) receives a stern warning from her half-sister, Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose). Imani feels certain that Amanda is a con woman, and she threatens to ruin the lawyer’s life. Especially concerning to Imani is that Amanda was scrubbed from the internet until about a year ago. Even though Amanda attempts to explain she was stalked, Imani isn’t interested in hearing anything.

Galvanized by her poor treatment, Amanda decides she won’t take no for an answer when it comes to meeting Naya (Ptosha Storey) face-to-face. She shows up on her birth mother’s doorstep, demanding to see her while threatening to cause a scene in the otherwise quiet neighborhood. Naya finally opens the door, and Amanda faces the woman who gave her up.

Sparks fly for Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic). They end up spending some grown-up time together, and later, he goes to see Lily about business. During that time, Elena runs into Devon (Bryton James) at Crimson Lights, and they have a refreshing talk to clear the air. Elena genuinely seems happy about her romance with Nate, and Devon promises not to be jealous when he sees them. While Elena thinks Devon and Amanda may have a romance brewing, Devon denies that, reiterating that he’s just friends with his late wife’s twin.