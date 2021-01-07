Ariana James Shows Off Tight Buns In Neon Yellow Swimsuit

Ariana James sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday, January 6, with a new Instagram post that has many of her 2.5 million followers drooling. The Colombian influencer and fitness model took to the platform to share a smoldering photo that saw her clad in a skimpy swimsuit that bared her muscular physique.

The photo showed James standing on a balcony that overlooked the ocean. According to the geotag, she was in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, Florida. She had her back turned toward the camera, putting her tight buns front and center. Her legs were past hips-width apart, highlighting her strong quads, while bending both elbows. She twisted her torso to the right, looking at the camera with her mouth open in a playful expression.

James rocked a one-piece bathing suit in a neon yellow color that contrasted with her dark hair and tan complexion. It featured a thong back that bared her toned glutes. Low-cut sides exposed a bit of her sideboob as well.

She paired the photo with a positive message written in Spanish. James shared that, early on in her fitness journey, people advised her against training hard because she would end up looking like a man, according to a Google translation. She concluded the caption by saying that “luckily” she ignored all of them.

Within a day of going live, the post has attracted more than 138,000 likes and upwards of 1,400 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to respond to James’s caption, using it as a creative way to rave about her body, beauty and hard work.

“You are divine baby [green heart] a body earned with perseverance and discipline,” one user raved.

“Many of us women would love to look “like a man” and have that incredible body of a Goddess that you have,” replied another one of her fans.

“Imagine if we stopped doing things because of what people would say? How boring. You are beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Then I’d love to be a man,” added a fourth fan, including a ROFL emoji, a heart-eyes and a fire.

As a celebrity in the fitness world, James often highlights her figure in her Instagram shares, using her physique as motivation to engage with her followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded a video that captured her admiring the sunrise in a different one-piece. It featured a colorful print and thin yellow straps. It also boasted a narrow back that made her derriere the star of the show. James posed on a balcony while facing the view.