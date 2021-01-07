Ellie Goulding Goes Topless & Shows Off Her Tattoo In Latest Photo Collection

Ellie Goulding took to Instagram earlier this week and shared a variety of snaps with her 14.4 million followers, much to their delight. The popular pop star appeared to be in a thoughtful mood at the time, as she wanted to send her well wishes to her army of adoring fans.

In the first photo, which was captured in black and white, Goulding wore next to nothing. The image depicted her topless as she got ready for a concert backstage. The singer seemed to be applying an ear device while one of her assistants attempted to style her hair. Goulding’s tattoo, which is located on her rib, was also on display in the snap.

The second image was stylistically similar to its predecessor, albeit much less sultry. It showed the singer in her element on the stage. Goulding wore a black tracksuit for the occasion, and she seemed lost in the moment as she thrust her head in the air mid-song. She also held a microphone in her left hand and sported a stylish earring.

For the third upload, Goulding wore a sheer top that was decorated with golden tassels, which complemented her blond locks. The “Love Me Like You Do” hitmaker smiled and gazed into the camera for the pic, slightly pouting her full lips. This also marked the first snap of the bunch that wasn’t taken in black and white.

Goulding looked cosy and comfortable in the next share. She sat on a couch, reading from a piece of paper with a look of concentration on her face. Her outfit was a pair of jeans and sweater get-up. She also accessorized with some finger rings and a wrist bracelet.

The next upload was another backstage snap. In this one, Goulding dressed in a dark denim jacket with a “Make It Possible” slogan emblazoned across the material. She followed this pic up with a still of her onstage again, this time playing an acoustic guitar.

The “Starry Eyed” songstress put on a leggy display in the next image, rocking a white dress while she went for a sprint in what appeared to be a stadium. Goulding is enthusiastic about exercising, and this still showcased that side of her persona with some pizazz.

Goulding was still running in the next photo. However, the camera only captured her legs and feet, which were covered with a pair of sneakers. After that, she was captured sitting in a large room in front of a mirror.

The singer completed the collection with a close-up of her hands as she scrolled through her phone. She also showed off her wristwatch and bling, which included some gold rings on her left hand.