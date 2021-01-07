Brazilian Model Amanda Franca Shows Off Magnificent Cleavage In Yellow Bikini While Lounging In A Hammock

Amanda Franca cranked up the heat on her Instagram page recently. She enjoyed some time outdoors and rocked a two-piece swimsuit that clung to her figure like a second skin.

The Brazilian model posted a caption that seemed to describe her cheerful swimwear. According to Google Translate, she wrote that colorful days were her favorite. She added a rainbow emoji at the end of her statement.

Amanda wore a bikini top that left very little to the imagination. The sunny yellow color complemented her bronzed skin, adding to the warm glow of her complexion. The string bikini had a crossover halter top that crossed in the front, drawing attention to her décolletage. Her magnificent cleavage was on display thanks to the cutout detail in the front. She also showed off some underboob, much to the delight of her 740,000 followers.

On her lower half, the influencer wore its matching bottoms. The high-cut bottoms hugged her hips but did little to cover a previous tan line left from a previous swimsuit. She showed off her curvy hips and muscular thighs in the skimpy garment.

Both the top and bottom left her midsection bare. Her perfect hourglass physique was highlighted by her chiseled abs and petite waist.

Amanda parted her hair on the side. She let her blond locks cascade down her back and one shoulder in loose waves.

Amanda lay on a hammock that seemed to be placed on a patio. The natural-looking fibers were pleated and carried her full body weight.

The social media star lounged by stretching herself out on the hammock. She put one hand over her head, forming a half-frame for her face. The other she placed across her stomach. Amanda showcased her legs by putting her right foot against her knee. Amanda smiled broadly in the snap as if something else had caught her attention.

Amanda’s fans loved the update and showed their appreciation by engaging with her on the platform. The photo has already garnered more than 18,000 likes and a slew of compliments. Most of the remarks were in Spanish or Portuguese, but many opted to just leave heart or flame emoji in the comments section.

“Wow, you are so beautiful,” an admirer wrote.

“Nice smile,” another raved before adding a smiling emoji.

One follower loved her ensemble.

“Looking good, Amanda. Love the bikini and you are so hot,” they gushed.

A fourth Instagram user thought that she was “so gorgeous.”

The influencer recently wowed in a black two-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She flaunted her voluptuous assets while sitting poolside on a sunny day. That post accumulated close to 17,000 likes.