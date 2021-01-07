Sierra Skye Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Bronze Bikini

Sierra Skye is back in a bikini and her 4.1 million followers are loving the most recent addition to her Instagram feed. The model shared the image on her page on January 7, and it has been earning her a ton of attention from her audience.

The photo captured Sierra posing in the center of the frame. She pulled back a curtain with one hand and bent her opposite arm at the elbow, grabbing a few strands of hair between her fingers. She popped her hip to the side and averted her gaze, staring into the distance. She appeared to be in a hotel or bedroom, as a bed topped with white linens could be seen behind her.

Sierra showed off her amazing figure in a tiny swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The garment had a shimmery bronze tint that popped against her all-over glow. It also boasted a set of thin straps that stretched tightly over her shoulders. It had small cups and a scooping neckline that showed off her ample bust. The scanty look also allowed her to highlight her bronzed collar and muscular arms.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that matched the same sexy style as her top. The front rode low on her hips, putting her navel and rock-hard abs in full view. The bottoms had thin string sides that clung tightly to her hips, emphasizing her trim midsection. The design of the suit also left Sierra’s bronze stems on display — something that her fans did not seem to mind.

She kept her accessories simple, rocking a silver bracelet and a matching body chain around her trim abs. She styled her long locks in a middle part, the loose waves spilling over her shoulders and back. In the caption, Sierra shared that her new bikini body program was available for purchase.

It has not taken long for fans to show their love for the sexy shot. It’s already amassed more than 11,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Some users complimented the model on her amazing figure while a few more used emoji instead of words to express themselves.

“You look so beautiful in this bikini,” one follower commented, adding a few red hearts to their words.

“Very nice photo and Super Nice Body. I don’t know how you maintain your body in such excellent condition but you should get patent on it because You always look totally outstandingly Hot!!!” gushed a second person.

“Belly chain…so sexy on you!” a third admirer raved, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.