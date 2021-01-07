WWE’s Billie Kay Flaunts Her Legs & Cleavage In Mini Skirt & Tank Top While Celebrating Her ‘Greatness’

WWE superstar Billie Kay took to Instagram on Thursday, January 7, and delighted her 1.7 million followers with a leggy display. The Australian beauty also appeared to be in a confident mood at the time, revealing that she recognizes her own potential.

The Friday Night SmackDown uploaded a photo that depicted her standing in front of a black curtain, smiling for the camera, and looking stunning in the process. Kay wore a brown tank top and black mini skirt ensemble that showed off her sun-kissed skin and slim physique.

The outfit highlighted the wrestler’s legs and an ample amount of cleavage. She topped off the get-up with a light brown jacket, which she let hang down her arms, and a pair of black heels.

In the accompanying caption, Kay discussed her own self-worth and how she understands her own greatness. The positive sentiment went down a treat with her fans and peers, including fellow WWE star Carmella. The “Princess of Staten Island” made an appearance via her own Instagram and supported her statement.

Carmella wasn’t the only person to vocalize their admiration for the 31-year-old. Over 27,000 followers hit the like button within three hours of the snap appearing on the image-sharing platform. Some of them even took a moment out of their day to drop a positive sentiment in the comments section.

“I’m loving this whole lewk,” wrote one Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with a sparkly love heart.

“You are an amazing and inspiring person,” wrote a second Instagrammer, informing Kay that she has every right to feel great about herself.

Indi Hartwell also made an appearance on her Instagram to gush over her colleague.

“Wowwww,” wrote the NXT superstar, capping off her comment with a smiley-face emoji with love hearts in place of eyes.

Kay had every right to feel confident, too. She’s become an integral part of Friday Night SmackDown in recent weeks, entertaining her fans with a storyline that’s seen her trying to find a new role on the show.

The wrestler has also sent social media into a heatwave lately, tantalizing her admirers with a selection of stunning snaps that have accentuated her physique. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to the aforementioned image-sharing platform to celebrate the start of 2021.

In the photo, Kay visited the countryside and rocked a booty-flaunting bodysuit for the occasion. Her latest upload is also further evidence that her social media game is off to a strong start this year.