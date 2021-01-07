Buxom Vicky Aisha Showcases Cleavage & Underboob In Tiny String Bikini

Vicky Aisha looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram offering. The buxom model showcased her amazing figure in a two-piece swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. She shared two pics that sparked an immediate reaction from her 2.6 million followers and had them racing to engage with her on social media.

The blond bombshell was promoting a gaming app on Thursday, January 7. She displayed the app and wrote the site’s name on her bronze décolletage.

The influencer wore a string bikini in shades of pink. The top seemed just a tad too small for her as its underband didn’t fit beneath her bust. Instead, the ruched top rode up her ample chest and barely covered what was necessary, flaunting her massive cleavage and underboob. She appeared to be wearing the matching bottoms, but only the straps of the garment could be seen.

Vicky styled her hair in a side part and pulled it into two pigtails. Her cute hairstyle was playful and her mane bounced on the sides of her head. She also let wisps of her hair frame either side of her face. She wore a light pink collar around her neck.

In the first photo, the social media star angled her shoulders to the side while holding her phone up so her fans could see the screen. She tilted her chin and slightly parted her lips in a provocative pose.

The second snap showed Vicky in a more relaxed stance. She looked directly at the lens and smiled broadly.

Vicky’s fans loved her update and inundated her with likes, emoji, and lavish compliments. This particular image has already racked up more than 21,000 likes.

“Absolutely superb. You are a fairy angel,” one fan gushed.

Another waxed lyrical about her beauty.

“My beautiful princess, you are more beautiful than all the other girls. I love your eyes and lips. Your soul shines through… You are amazing,” they wrote.

An admirer loved her outfit as well as the color of it.

“Pretty in pink. But the bikini is absolutely gorgeous. Is it tie-dyed? Loving the look baby girl,” they raved.

Yet another user was taken by Vicky’s peepers.

“I can see only your beautiful eyes, nothing else. I want to drown in those blue eyes,” they complimented her.

Vicky recently stunned her fans with a creative photoshoot. She decided to take advantage of her new house being built and posed on the construction site. She rocked an orange bikini and a power tool in the snap.