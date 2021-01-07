Katelyn Runck Flaunts Ample Cleavage In A Tiny Sports Bra While Posing On A Sand Volleyball Court

Katelyn Runck brought some heat to her grid in the most recent update she shared on Instagram. The model’s January 7 post included two new images that saw her rocking a sexy, workout-chic look.

The first image in the series saw Katelyn posing in the center of the frame. The setting was picture perfect, a pastel sky behind her. She stood in sand that stretched out as far as the eye could see. She was photographed in front of a volleyball net, grabbing the bottom of it with both hands. Katelyn had her chest facing toward the camera but directed her focus to her side.

The second snap captured the model at a closer angle and she directed her gaze towards the camera, though she still seemed to be looking beyond the photographer. She flaunted her bombshell body in a sexy set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a tight gray sports bra that had a thick black band underneath her bust. Wide straps clung tightly to her shoulders and her muscular arms were on full display. The garment also featured a scooping neckline that teased a glimpse of her cleavage.

She paired the look with maroon leggings that appeared to be painted on. They had a thin waistband that sat a few inches below Katelyn’s navel, highlighting her rock-hard abs. The leggings hugged her shapely thighs and proceeded to fit snugly around her ankles before cutting off and revealing her bare feet. She wore her long dark locks in a center part and her hair was loose for the first shot, but secured in a ponytail for the second.

In the caption, Katelyn reminded her audience to do something that calms them on a weekly basis. She also asked fans which picture they liked more, tagging her photographer. It has not taken her audience long to notice the post and it’s earned her more than 6,200 likes and 200-plus comments in a matter of minutes. Most fans complimented Katelyn on her amazing figure, while a few others commented with their favorite activities.

“Love the caption always facts you’re goals kate,” one follower commented with a few red hearts at the end of their post.

“Words can’t describe how beautiful you are!!! You’re a beautiful angel!!” praised a second user.

“Totally! In my case I like to play tennis and I do push ups,” a third fan informed her, along with a few flames.

“Such incredible beauty and physique,” complimented a fourth admirer.