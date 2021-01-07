Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Underboob In A Tiny Purple Bikini For Laguna Beach Shoot: ‘Wanderer’

Sofia Bevarly left little to the imagination with the most recent upload that was shared on her page. The model added the bikini-clad photo to her Instagram feed on January 7, and it’s quickly grabbing the attention of her audience.

The photo captured Sofia striking a sexy pose in the center of the frame. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Laguna Beach, California. The model stood in the sand, positioning herself under a structure, and a few waves could be seen crashing at her back. Sofia put her hands on the top of her head, averting her gaze to the side as she faced her chest toward the camera.

She opted for a light purple bikini that did her nothing but favors. The suit was the perfect complement to Sofia’s bronze figure. It had a set of tiny straps that fit snugly over her toned shoulders. Its scooping neckline offered a generous glimpse of cleavage and the bottom of the suit was worn high on her chest, teasing even more underboob.

The model teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as scanty. It was made from minimal fabric that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines. Its sides were worn high on her hips, and the tight fit accentuated her tiny waist and hourglass frame. The sides were connected by a gold ring, adding another sexy element to her look. The front was worn a few inches below her navel while her audience was treated to a great view of her toned abs. The look also showcased Sofia’s shapely thighs.

Sofia styled her long, dark locks with a deep side part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, Sofia shared that she is a “wanderer,” and she added a single globe emoji at the end of her comment.

Within a matter of minutes, the post has garnered a ton of attention from her fans. More than 13,000 social media users have double-tapped the post and 180-plus left comments. Most raved over Sofia’s fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead.

“Perfect beauty woman. I wonder what you are thinking of in this pic,” one follower asked, adding a few red hearts.

“Beautiful as ever… Stay safe, Sofia,” a second social media user complimented.

“My God, what a wonderful woman, how you are so perfect,” a third fan asked with a few flame emoji.

“Honestly if someone was like hey you can marry sofia bevarly but you’ve gotta fight this mountain lion inside of a wendy’s bathroom with your hands tied behind your back i’d say where’s the rope sign me up,” one more commented.