Demi Rose Flaunts Underboob In Revealing Nirvana Crop Top: ‘If You Could Travel Anywhere’

Demi Rose delighted her Instagram followers with a sexy shot of herself in Ibiza on Thursday. The post also generated plenty of discussion about popular travel locations throughout the world.

In the image, Demi stood on a balcony with a wooden railing and wrought iron spindles. Behind her, a dark blue sky, a palm tree, and rolling hills filled with greenery and buildings could be seen. Despite the tropical surroundings, Demi remained the focal point of the shot. She wore a cropped black T-shirt with the 1990s grunge band Nirvana’s logo printed on it. She posed with her hands atop her head, which pulled the shirt up, revealing a generous glimpse of her underboob. She paired the minuscule tee with a pair of black bikini bottoms that dipped low in the front and rose high over her hips, emphasizing her flat tummy and slender waist.

Demi wore her brunette locks in half French braids with a side part, and the loose lengths fell down her back. She looked off into the distance with her big brown eyes and pursed her full lips, keeping them closed.

In the caption, she credited boohooMAN for the clothing and asked her fans to mention where they’d travel if they could. Her followers responded with lots of love. At least 167,000 users hit the like button and nearly 1,900 took the time to leave her a positive message. The flame emoji frequently appeared through the comments section as well, as some users expressed visually that they thought Demi looked hot in the outfit.

“Yes, Demi! You’re my favorite. I want to play and date. I would travel to Palawan if I could go anywhere,” enthused a follower, who included a flag, rose, and red heart-eye smiley with their words.

“A boyfriend dumped me, and I’m so sad right now. I’d love to go on a trip. What’s your favorite Nirvana song,” a second fan wondered, adding a crying emoji.

“Demi, you are a breathtaking beauty. I’d go anywhere you are because that place would be paradise on earth. Where do you enjoy traveling?” asked a third user, who included hearts, roses, and flames alongside their message.

“Cancun, Mexico would be amazing. However, I think Ibiza Magic Island, where you are, would also be a worth location,” a fourth devotee teased, along with a tropical flower and palm tree.

Demi regularly engages with her social media following by posting various videos of herself in different locations while modeling sexy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported she recently flaunted her curvy booty while wearing a sheer thong bodysuit.