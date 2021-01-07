Kate Upton Poses With Husband Justin Verlander In Their ‘Last Photo Of 2020’

Actress and model Kate Upton surprised her 6.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sweet snap in which she posed alongside her husband, professional baseball player Justin Verlander. Kate mentioned in the caption of the post that the image was the last the two took together in 2020, and she opted to share the throwback in honor of the new year.

The duo stood on a tilted balcony area with a breathtaking pool behind them. The space had a glass side that provided a stunning view of an urban landscape, with plenty of illuminated buildings adding a warm glow to the otherwise pitch black night.

Kate looked glamorous in a mini dress with gorgeous draping that accentuated her hourglass shape. The garment had long sleeves and a v-neck neckline that dipped low, showing off a hint of skin. The material cascaded across her chest and down her lower body, with the hem coming to a few inches above her knees. Her bare legs were on display in the look, and she added a few extra inches to her height with her choice of footwear, a pair of peep-toe heels with a thin ankle strap.

She wore her hair loose, parted down the middle and styled in soft curls, and a radiant smile graced her face as she gazed at the camera. Justin stood right beside her, with an arm behind her back, and was likewise dressed in a sharp look.

Justin opted to wear a white button-down shirt with a subtle print, and he rolled up the sleeves to give the garment a bit more of a casual vibe. He paired the top with chocolate brown trousers, and finished it off with some crisp white sneakers. He wore a watch as his only other visible accessory, and likewise had his attention focused on the camera, a smile gracing his features.

Kate’s followers absolutely loved the glimpse into her personal life, and the post received over 38,600 likes within just 55 minutes of going live. It also racked up 131 comments from her followers in the same time span.

“Looking good you guys,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another follower commented, including a heart eyes emoji in the remark.

“Beautiful pic! Love that view!!” a third fan chimed in.

“You look phenomenal!” another follower added.

