Salma Hayek, 54, Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs In A Swimsuit While Performing A Handstand In The Ocean

Hollywood star Salma Hayek stunned her 16.9 million Instagram followers after posting a number of smoldering pictures while going for a swim in a luxurious tropical locale.

Salma posted three pictures in total. In the first shot, she was photographed from above as she relaxed in the sea. Her long brunette locks were pushed to the side over her left shoulder and were wet, suggesting she had just recently taken a dip underwater. She was almost completely submerged in the ocean and the ends of her hair rested on her upper arms and floated across her chest.

The front of the bathing suit was visible beneath the surface of the ocean, including thin spaghetti straps and a green bodice that slowly transitioned to a stunning navy blue hue towards the bottom of the garment.

Salma showed off more of the swimsuit in the second shot. Still taken from above, the angle this time focused on her back, including a low scooped silhouette that almost extended to her midriff. A thin turquoise line across the fabric at her torso cinched at her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Once again, her hair floated in the water as she remained submerged in the soft waves. The picture also highlighted her profile, including closed eyes that gave off an air of total relaxation.

The last picture was a totally different style from the first two. In the photo, she performed a handstand while half underwater; as a result, just her waist and legs were visible. The handstand was completed in perfect form, with straight legs and pointed toes. Luxurious ocean-front villas dotted the horizon and a pretty blue sky served as the backdrop.

Fans of the Once Upon A Time In Mexico star went wild over the new update and awarded the post over 190,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments within the hour.

“Suddenly 2021 is looking good again,” joked one awestruck user, emphasizing their compliment with three fire symbols.

“Can we all just take a moment to appreciate how stunningly gorgeous Salma Hayek actually is?” a second fan gushed.

“Where is the script for an awesome Mexican mermaid that swears like [Ryan Reynold’s] sister?” begged a third follower.

“I love your gorgeous thick hair. This looks so relaxing!! Looking good girl!” a fourth admirer raved, concluding their message with a besotted face emoji.

This is not the first time this month that the Beatriz at Dinner actress has wowed her fans in swimwear. She previously dropped jaws after modeling a brown bikini and gold chain, per The Inquisitr.