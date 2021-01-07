Saffron Barker Looks Fierce In Tiger Face Print Handkerchief Top: ‘Rawrrr’

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new snapshot of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a fierce number for her most recent post.

The 20-year-old stunned in a tiger face print handkerchief top. The item of clothing featured no straps and displayed her decolletage. Barker teamed the look with loose-fitting gray jeans that halfway covered her footwear. She wore white-and-black sneakers and accessorized herself with a gold chain necklace. Barker styled her long, straight blond hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, posed in the middle of a quiet road with cars parked beside her. She was captured from head-to-toe while placing both her hands in the pockets of her jeans. Barker gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing blue eyes and appeared to have a little bit of wind blowing her locks back. She left one side of her hair to rest in front of her shoulder, leaving the other side to fall behind.

The beautiful photo was taken in natural lighting while Barker was surrounded by aesthetically pleasing tall white buildings and a clear blue sky.

In the tags, she credited fashion brands Jaded London and In The Style for her attire along with makeup brand Iconic London and Sharnie Williams Hair.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 44,000 likes and over 390 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.8 million followers.

“I would give anything to be this pretty,” one user wrote.

“Omg this is the best photo!! You look absolutely stunning as always!!” another person shared.

“Omg I can’t this pic is gorgeous!!” remarked a third fan.

“Can we just appreciate how gorgeous you are in this,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has had various collections with In The Style and used the social media platform to model some of the items from her recent range. The influencer was snapped in various ensembles, one of which included a dark blue crop top that was paired with matching high-waisted pants that fell down to her ankles. Barker wore heels which showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with white polish.