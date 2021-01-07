‘World’s Hottest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Lace Lingerie

On Thursday, January 7, American fitness model and trainer Lauren Drain made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a suggestive snap for her 3.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the Registered Nurse posing in a sizable white-walled room. She opted to wear black lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a sheer bra with lace detailing, a pair of matching cheeky underwear, and a coordinating garter belt. Lauren’s incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on display. In addition, the color of the lingerie also looked gorgeous against her tan skin. She finished off the sultry look with strappy black heels and what appears to be a lace choker. The blond bombshell also wore her luscious locks down in loose waves, giving her additional glamour.

For the photo, Lauren stood with her legs apart and turned to the side, flaunting her pert derriere. She tugged on her bra strap and looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to sign up for her 2021 six-week fitness challenge. She noted that there was only a little over a week “left to join.”

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of Lauren’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Wow you’re so amazing,” gushed one fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Your body is really amazing,” added a different devotee.

“Ohhhhh i [sic] love your muscles,” remarked another admirer.

One commenter also seemingly made reference to Lauren’s fitness challenge.

“I’m in and can’t wait to start,” wrote the social media user, along with a smiling face emoji.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the 35-year-old has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a red crop top and a pair of low-rise black leather pants. That post has been liked over 18,000 times since it was shared.