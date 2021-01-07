Devon Windsor Tucks Her Sunglasses In The Waistband Of Her String Bikini In Sizzling ‘Golden Hour’ Snap

Devon Windsor recently enjoyed another relaxing day on the beach, where she looked hotter than ever in yet another bikini. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram account on Thursday to show off the smoking-hot “golden hour” look that has quickly proved popular with her adoring fans.

The 26-year-old slipped into a scanty black-and-brown textured two-piece from her own Devon Windsor Swim line for her beach excursion. The look included a bandeau-style top with a flattering ruched design in the middle of its cups that helped to accentuate her ample bust. Its sweetheart neckline teased her audience with a glimpse of cleavage, while its thin spaghetti straps drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms of Devon’s swimwear were even more risque, though her 2.2 million followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The garment boasted the same black-and-brown pattern and boasted a daringly high-cut design, leaving her curvy hips and shapely thighs on display for her fans to admire. Its thin straps were tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, highlighting her tiny waist and slender frame.

A pair of black-framed sunglasses were tucked one side of the band, drawing even more attention to the area. She also accessorized with a trendy chain necklace, dangling earrings, and a stack of bangle bracelets to give her beach day ensemble a hint of bling.

Devon stood close to the camera for the steamy photo op, giving her followers a good look at her flat tummy and chiseled abs. She pushed her hips out to the side and tilted her head slightly while gazing back at the lens with an intense and sultry stare. A gentle breeze blew through her platinum locks, giving them a windswept appearance as the sun shone down, illuminating the frame with a gorgeous golden glow.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for fans to show their love for the sizzling snap. It has racked up more than 6,000 likes and dozens of comments during the short period of time.

“Love your abs!” one person wrote.

“Golden girl,” quipped another fan.

“FLAWLESS,” a third follower remarked.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the shot, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Devon has been sharing a number of bikini-clad snaps to her Instagram page lately, much to the delight of her followers. On Monday, she posted a quadruple-pic update that saw her looking phenomenal in a colorful, 1970’s-inspired two-piece that complemented her deep tan. That look also fared well, earning over 15,000 likes and 156 comments to date.