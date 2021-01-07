Jen Selter Stretches Out In An Insanely Skimpy Bandeau-Style Bikini

In her latest Instagram share, fitness model Jen Selter tantalized her 12.7 million followers with a short clip in which she flaunted her sculpted physique. The video was filmed at an adults-only boutique hotel in Tulum Mexico called O’Tulum, as Jen indicated in the geotag of the post.

She was stretched out on a wooden bench overlooking a breathtaking stretch of ocean. The water extended out to the horizon, and the sky above was filled with clouds. Though Jen was nearly stationary in the clip, the ocean waves were crashing against the surface of the water, leaving sprays of white froth throughout.

She rocked a bandeau-style bikini top in a deep blue hue that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. The garment covered barely anything at all, stretching over her assets while leaving her toned stomach on display. The style of the piece meant that Jen’s sculpted shoulders and arms were also exposed in the look.

She paired the top with matching bottoms in the same stunning hue. The bottoms stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape, and they appeared to be a thong style. Her shapely rear was pressed to the wooden bench underneath her, and she had her legs bent, her feet likewise resting on the surface.

Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail, and she was barefoot in the image, wearing no accessories beyond a watch on one wrist. A smile graced her features, and she had both hands positioned beneath her head, appearing to be in a near-crunch position. Her back was slightly arched, highlighting her hourglass shape, and though the clip captured her inhalations and exhalations, showing slight movements on her toned stomach, the rest of her body remained almost entirely stationary.

Jen paired the share with a thoughtful caption discussing life, and her fans absolutely loved the post. It received over 177,000 views within 12 hours of going live, as well as 207 comments from her audience.

“This view,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Enjoy the much needed vacay, beauty,” another follower chimed in.

“Perfect as always,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Jen’s beauty and flawless figure.

“Beautiful scenery,” another commented, not specifying whether he was talking about the ocean view or her toned physique.

Back in December 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a short video taken on the beach at sunset, a breathtaking glow illuminating the entire scene. She rocked a Santa hat, a candy-cane striped bikini, and a cheeky holiday sweater for the occasion.