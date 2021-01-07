Niece Waidhofer Arches Back, Flaunts Ample Chest & Bodacious Booty In Steamy Snap

Popular influencer Niece Waidhofer has a knack for creating sultry, creative content for her 2.6 million Instagram followers. On Thursday, she heated up her page with a snap that saw her wearing an all-black ensemble that highlighted her incredible cleavage and bodacious booty.

Niece’s outfit included a bra, which looked like it was one size too small as it revealed plenty of underboob. She also sported a pair of skintight black pants that had a low-rise waist. To complete her titillating outfit, she wore a pair of knee-high boots with chunky heels that laced up the back.

The model wore her long, raven-hued locks down in big curls with the ends dangling above her derrière.

The camera captured Niece from a side angle as she stood in a hallway in front of a door. Another open door was on one side of the hall.

Niece gazed over shoulder at the lens while holding her hair in her hands. With an arch in her back and leaning with one leg forward and one knee bent, she flaunted her voluptuous bustline and perky butt. The also pose accentuated her small waist. Light streaming in from the open door hit her skin, highlighting the sexy arch of her back. Her toned arms and shapely thighs were also on display.

The post was an instant hit with Niece’s online audience. More than 34,000 of her fans hit the heart button within an hour of her sharing the photo to her account.

As she is known to do, Niece left a witty remark about her outfit and the location of the picture in the caption.

Hundreds of her adoring fans took some time to give the post some love.

“Looking like that… I dont think anyone is paying attention to where you are,” quipped one admirer.

“I love your sexiness and my god you have amazing curves,” wrote a second fan, adding several siren emoji.

“[Y]ou don’t seem to have a bad angle when it comes to your pictures, a third Instagram user chimed in.

“You look sexy and you look good in all your pictures,” added fourth follower with a flame emoji.

Last month, Niece shared an update that saw her flashing plenty of skin in a tiny bikini top that exposed a good deal of her cleavage. She paired it with an amazingly short miniskirt. The pieces were covered with gold beads, giving them an glam vibe. She looked drop-dead gorgeous as she faced the camera, showcasing her hourglass shape and flat abs.