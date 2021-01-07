Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Long, Lean Legs In Tie-Dye Shorts For Sparkling Instagram Video

Brunette beauty Olivia Culpo thrilled her 4.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a short video in which she showcased a casual sweat set that highlighted her long, lean legs.

The clip was filmed indoors, in a space with pale gray walls and wooden flooring beneath her. A wrought-iron spiral staircase was visible in the background, as was a sleek modern wall sconce and a small piece of Louis Vuitton luggage.

Olivia stood in the middle of it all, showing off the set. The top was a cropped length that left a sliver of her toned stomach on display, and she paired it with tiny shorts that accentuated her fit figure. The waistband of the shorts came to above her belly button, and the hem extended just an inch or two down her legs, leaving most of her mile long stems bare and exposed.

She layered a matching sweater over top of the look, and the garment appeared to be crafted from the same pale tie-dye print as the other elements of her outfit. The sweater had a hood, and the hem grazed her shins, coming to below her knees. The piece also had a zipper that extended along the entire front of the garment, although Olivia had it undone in order to showcase the pieces underneath.

She finished off the look with a white knit hat, a pair of white sneakers with a platform heel, and a matching tie-dye mask. She referenced the mask in the caption of the post, mentioning that the particular sweat set she was wearing an example of had coordinating masks. She also mentioned the detail that a percentage of profits from mask sales went to supporting a non-profit organization.

Olivia filmed the clip with her phone, which she held in one hand throughout, and she flashed a quick thumbs up at the camera in the short video. Her brunette locks hung loose, and she added a sparkle filter to the update as well.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 104,900 likes within 20 hours of going live. It also racked up 122 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“You look amazing,” one fan wrote simply.

“I love this look so much,” another follower commented.

“I’m going to need this,” a third fan chimed in, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

