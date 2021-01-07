Bombshell Model Issa Vegas Flaunts Bodacious Backside In A Daisy-Print Bikini

Issa Vegas treated her fans to two new photos that saw her in a skimpy bikini. The post was shared on her Instagram feed on January 6, and it added some serious heat to her page.

The first photo in the set saw Issa posing with her backside toward the camera. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Holbox, Quintana Roo, Mexico. She posed in the ocean water, and the bright blue sky with puffy clouds stretched out as far as the eye could see. Issa had her backside facing the camera as she looked over her shoulder with a serious stare. To up the ante even further, Issa faced her entire backside toward the camera in the second image. She grabbed her hair with both hands, directing her attention straight in front of her. Issa showed off her gym-honed figure in a skimpy bikini that hugged her curves in all the right ways.

The garment was patterned with a daisy-print fabric that popped against her allover glow. The top of the suit featured a halterneck style that secured around the back of her neck with a dainty bow. There were another set of ties that were worn a few inches below her shoulder blades while her muscular arms were entirely on display.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. They had thin, string sides that were tight on her hips, highlighting her hourglass curves and tiny midsection. The back of the suit was made from a scant amount of fabric that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while showing off her bronze buns and shapely thighs.

Issa pulled her long, blond locks back in a high topknot. She kept her accessories simple, rocking a pair of black glasses as her only visible one. As of this writing, the post has only been live on Issa’s page for 24 hours, but it’s earned plenty of attention. More than 182,000 social media users double-tapped the update to express their love while another 1,100 took their admiration a step further and left compliments for the model.

“You are stunning Issa. Can you share some more workouts with us? Would love to hear from you,” one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts.

“Beautiful beach!! Just as you are!! Bellaaa,” a second fan complimented.

“I love the perfect shape of your body babe… you are so amazing,” a third gushed with a few flame emoji.