Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Off-The-Shoulder Bikini

On January 7, Ana Paula Saenz shared another tantalizing update with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. The Latina model took to the popular photo-sharing app to show off her killer curves in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

In the video, Ana was seen flaunting her insane figure inside her home in Dubai, as the geotag noted. Avid followers of the model know that the Mexican hottie has been living in the city since last year.

Ana made use of her phone’s front camera to record the short clip. She chose the living room, which had ample lighting, perfect for indoor photoshoot sessions. At the beginning of the footage, the babe was seen moving away from the mobile device. She walked several steps away and settled herself in the middle of the frame while adjusting her bottoms.

The next part showed Ana tugging on her thong, pulling one side down to show more skin. She ran her fingers through her hair as she gazed into the lens. The bombshell turned around while placing her hands under her pert derriere and sultrily staring at the camera.

Ana wore a teeny-tiny light-colored bikini that had scalloped edges. The top exposed a great deal of skin, including her voluptuous cleavage. The off-the-shoulder feature highlighted her shoulders and arm.

She sported matching bottoms with high leg cuts. Like the top, the thong also had scalloped edges. The waistband accentuated her trim waist and curvy hips. Fans gushed over her taut tummy and abs, with many of them expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Ana wore her brunette locks down and styled in soft waves which suited her nicely. She opted to add a dainty necklace, a bracelet, and a bangle.

In the caption, she urged her followers to check out the link found on her Instagram bio.

The new update proved to be popular with her social media admirers. In less than a day, the post has received over 54,900 views. It also accrued more than 18,260 likes and upward of 400 comments. Many of her avid supporters took to the comments section to praise her beauty and incredible body, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Obsessed with this! You are incredible, and oh, so hot!! The best IG model on the planet,” one of her fans commented.

“Dubai has treated you well. You look prettier and prettier each day,” gushed an admirer.

“Nice hair! I love it long, and your body is perfect. The curves are just right,” a third follower wrote.