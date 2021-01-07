Naomi Campbell, 50, Gets Down On The Sand In String Bikini For Leggy Photos

The former Victoria's Secret model defied her age as she sizzled in a zebra-print two-piece.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell proved once again that age is nothing but a number as she shared a series of sizzling bikini photos on Instagram on January 7. The 50-year-old defied her age as she leapt in the air in her skimpy swimwear before getting down on the sand in a desert location.

The first shot showed Naomi from far away as she stood side on to the camera with her arms bent and her hands facing her body. She was almost in a silhouette as her long, blue cover-up skirt blew in the breeze with the stunning bright blue sky behind her, and she tagged fashion designer Melissa Odabash and the store Alara Lagos.

She also included a series of closer shots that showed her running and jumping along the sand dune. Naomi stretched both arms out and leapt into the air as she flashed plenty of her long legs in her billowing skirt, which she tied at the waist.

The former Empire star also flaunted her toned top half as she rocked a plunging black-and-white zebra-print triangle bikini with strings tied around her back and neck.

The British model included several other snaps of herself showing off her flexibility on the sand before she lay on her back and propped herself up with her elbows for the final shot. Naomi got down on a dune and laughed, wearing her long hair down and tilting her head back. She accessorized with dark sunglasses, several gold necklaces, and an anklet on her left leg.

In the caption, she appeared to confirm that she was in Africa by using the hashtag “#NAOMIAFRICA” as told fans that she was exactly where she needs to be alongside two blue hearts.

The comments section was full of sweet messages from her 10 million followers.

“Africa loves you,” one person commented.

“Beautiful,” another wrote with a heart emoji.

“You’re so AMAZING,” a third comment read.

“Yes QUEEN,” another wrote alongside a crown emoji.

The upload was an instant hit. It received more than 123 comments and over 11,800 likes in the first 30 minutes after she posted it.

The new snaps came shortly after Naomi thrilled her followers in November when she shared a throwback photo of herself and boxer Mike Tyson, which has since been deleted. The black-and-white shot, which appeared to be taken a few years ago, featured Naomi as she posed on top of the shirtless athlete, who was on his back.