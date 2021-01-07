Melissa Gorga Sits Among Moving Boxes As She Blows A Kiss Goodbye To Her Beloved NJ Mansion

Melissa Gorga sat among myriad moving boxes as she blew a kiss goodbye to her beloved New Jersey mansion, as the family moved out to begin a new phase of their lives in another home.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star held a hot beverage from Starbucks in her left hand as she leaned against a large assortment of cardboard boxes in a slideshow of two photographs.

In the caption, Melissa referenced new beginnings and how her family officially said goodbye to their Montville, New Jersey abode. She added that she was “excited” about the prospect of starting over somewhere new but did not reveal any further information regarding the family’s location.

In the images seen below, the reality television star showed off her style in a luxe black velour tracksuit with long, white drawstrings that hung from her hood. On her feet, she sported graphic-print running shoes.

Her long, auburn hair was parted in the middle and fashioned into soft waves that hung down her back.

In the second snap, Melissa looked up and blew a kiss.

It was reported by People Magazine that Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, sold their home for a reported $2.5 million. She posted a message on social media, seen here, which revealed the bittersweet news. The couple are parents to three children, Antonia, Gino, and Joey.

Just one week earlier, Melissa posted a cute image of her clan, minus her daughter, seen here, where they lounged in their home. In the caption that accompanied the snap, Melissa wrote that she was ready for some change. She expressed her love for her 2.1 million followers. She ended her statement by adding that she was thankful for her fans for always having her back.

In the comments section of the post, Melissa’s followers shared their good wishes, including happiness ahead for the Gorga bunch.

“Yay for a new adventure, congratulations, and good luck,” penned one follower.

“Thank you for letting us be part of your new journey,” wrote a second fan.

Other users felt that Melissa’s post was tone-deaf considering the upheaval the United States experienced on January 6, the date of her share.

“Love you Melissa but this post shows a complete disconnect from reality on what is going on in the country right now. Cool… you moved,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Maybe a bad time to post an ad,” added a fourth person.