Victoria’s Secret Model Irina Shayk Flashes Booty In Lace Underwear For Cheeky Calendar Shot

Irina Shayk showed off her booty in lacy underwear in a stunning photo uploaded to Instagram this week. For her first post of 2021, the Victoria’s Secret and Sport’s Illustrated model gave her 14.6 million followers a look at the stunning black-and-white shot of herself featured inside the V Magazine and V Man 2021 calendar.

Irina posed on her knees as she gave a sultry over the shoulder look with her head tilted back, letting her obvious natural beauty do all the talking. She placed her right arm over her left around her back with her long, brunette hair pushed back.

The Russian supermodel rocked a sheer underwear set from Emporio Armani as she went barefoot in front of a plain studio background. The bottoms were Brazilian cut with a small piece of lace over her lower back to show off her booty with a thick, elastic strap over her hips emblazoned with the brand’s logo.

She rocked a matching bra that featured the same lace and thick band around her chest, also showing off her almost totally bare back. It had adjustable straps over both shoulders and appeared to feature lace cups that weren’t visible.

Irina’s shot was used for February and was taken by celebrity photographer Rowan Papier in Brooklyn, New York. She shared the photo on January 5, one day before her 35th birthday.

The model revealed in the caption that she was only in the studio for 30 minutes and explained that the calendar was a limited edition product in collaboration with Armani.

Plenty of fans heaped praise on the mom of one in the comments.

“QUEENNN,” one person wrote in all caps with a red heart.

“Hottest girl alive,” another wrote.

“Gorgeous, innocent and desirable,” a third person wrote alongside three heart eye faces.

“@irinashayk you look so beautiful,” a fourth comment read with a red heart.

The snap was a big hit, bringing in more than 280,000 likes and close to 1,800 comments.

The new upload came after Irina got pulses racing on the social media site a few weeks ago when she sizzled in a skimpy black bikini and high heels while relaxing on a Versace couch for a high-fashion photo shoot.

Irina put her flawless figure and deep tan on full show. She showed off one of her best model moves with her hair in a slicked back bun as she posed with an open robe over her shoulders while sprawled out over the furniture.