Meg Kylie Flaunts Cleavage In A Ruched Dress

Meg Kylie brought some heat to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 6, with a smoking-hot update that tantalized her 854,000 followers. In her latest post, the Australian model rocked a tight-fitting dress that showcased her hourglass figure.

In the saucy snap, Meg could be seen inside her home, dressed in her sexy outfit. She stood in front of a big mirror as she held her phone with her left hand. The babe occupied mostly one side of the frame and popped her hip to the side as she positioned her right leg over the other. She held the mobile device over her arm to get a nice angle. The shot showed her from the thighs up and displayed a nice look at her body.

Meg gazed at her phone’s screen, seemingly checking out her stance as she took the selfie. Sunlight peeked through the nearby windows, and it illuminated the place and her curves. Notably, her bronze tan appeared glowing in the shot.

In the update, the influencer rocked an olive dress with a ruched design. The garment had a skintight fit that emphasized her curvaceous frame. As a result, her flat midsection was noticeable in the photo. The dress had narrow, halter-style straps that went over her neck for support, and it helped highlight her shoulders and slim arms. Its plunging neckline also displayed a generous amount of her décolletage, but the snug fit made her cleavage look more noticeable.

For the occasion, Meg wore her brunette hair in a center part and opted for a wavy hairstyle. She let the long strands fall on her back. The hottie wore several accessories, including a pendant necklace, oversized hoop earrings, and chunky bracelets. She completed her look by painting her nails white.

The internet personality wrote a short caption. She shared that her outfit came from Oh Polly. She also expressed how she felt about their dresses, adding an emoji.

Since being published, the new share has been liked more than 15,200 times and has received over 130 comments. Fans and fellow models wrote various messages, with most of them telling her how gorgeous and hot she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a trail of emoji to express their feelings about the new addition to her feed instead.

“Looking like a goddess,” a fan wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Woah! I love your long hair. I don’t have patience growing it out, but you inspire me. Nice attire, too!” commented another follower.

“I swear, you are the hottest person alive,” a third Instagram user added.