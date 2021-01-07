Kelly Osbourne Gives The Camera A Sultry Stare In New Selfie

Kelly Osbourne gave the camera a sultry stare in a new Instagram selfie. The daughter of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and The Talk host Sharon posted the snap after she was told by an unnamed pal to add it to her social media feed.

The stunning E! News correspondent, who appears regularly on the network to critique celebrity fashion prior to and after major awards shows, was almost unrecognizable as she posed in a room in her home.

Kelly wore oversized, cat’s eye, black-rimmed glasses on her face. This accessory appeared to suit her face shape and gave her an air of sophistication not many others would likely be able to pull off.

Her hair, which has been a violet hue for about ten years now, was cut to shoulder-length. She wore it styled into tousled waves that fell just underneath her chin. It was parted on the left side of her head and a sweep of shorter pieces skimmed her right eye as seen below.

Back in 2010 as a host of E!’s Fashion Police, a series which starred Kelly, George Kotsiopoulos, Giuliana Rancic, Melissa Rivers, and the late Joan Rivers, Kelly first debuted the striking hue. The Huffington Post reported in 2013 that Kelly revealed she was contracted to the color and could not change it until 2015. She said she wanted to dye her hair green but would have broken her contract.

Since then, Kelly has remained true to the hue, a mix of the colors gray, blue, and lavender. During an interview given during Lucky Magazine’s Fashion and Beauty Blog Conference in 2013 as reported by E! News, she said it was hard to achieve this particular color and that you had to have naturally blond hair to get the right shade.

Kelly leaned her head onto the knuckles of her right hand, which sported ultra-long, pale-colored nails.

She wore a casual gray high-necked t-shirt which finished her look.

Her fans agreed with whomever it was who told Kelly to post the above snap and shared it was one of her best photographs yet.

“You look beautiful Kelly! Happy New Year and wishing you all the love luck and happiness and health in the world,” wrote one follower.

“Your glasses are always to die for! Can you share what brand? I love huge frames!” asked a second fan, who received an answer that the eyewear was from Saint Laurent.

“You are literally so pretty here, wow, just wow,” penned a third Instagram user.