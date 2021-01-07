Jade Grobler Flaunts Her Bombshell Booty In Thong Bikini For Sexy Instagram Update

South African-born model Jade Grobler took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 6, to show off her perfect derrière. The bombshell shared a steamy snapshot that featured her flaunting her fantastic figure and assets in a scanty thong bikini.

The image featured Jade standing in a jungle-like setting with one leg forward. The scenery in front of her showed trees and other types of plants. The location was shaded from the sun, which prompted the photographer to use flash to add more light to the photo.

For her pose, Jade stood sideways with most of her toned backside shown to the camera. She let her arms hang on the sides as she looked over her shoulder, gazing at the lens.

The influencer rocked a bandeau-style bikini top. It had a white base with black round prints all over it. Her posture made it hard to see the front side of the swimwear. However, it could be seen in another Instagram post. The garment was fully lined and secured her buxom curves. However, the piece appeared to be cut so small that her perky breasts were hardly contained. The scoop neckline sat low on her chest and displayed a nice look at her décolletage. A pair of thin straps clung to her shoulders for support. The snug fit of the top pushed her bust inward, making her cleavage pop.

Jade wore polka-dot bottoms. Like the upper clothing, the base was white with black spots. The waistline sat several inches below her belly button, flashing a generous amount of skin around her toned midsection. Some viewers gushed over her taut stomach and flat abs in the comments. The high leg cuts accentuated the curves of her hips and toned legs.

Jade wore her hair down as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. The long strands fell on her shoulders and back. She sported several rings as her accessories.

In the caption, Jade dropped a tiger face emoji instead of expressing her thoughts in words. She also tagged the online magazine, Untamed Roamer, in the picture.

The latest share accrued more than 17,300 likes and over 220 comments in less than a day. Many of her online supporters wrote compliments and praise in the comments section. Several fans raved over her killer body, while others went crazy for her beauty.

“I need this as a wallpaper ASAP,” one of her followers commented.

“Beautiful and sexy,” gushed another admirer, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

A third social media user also described Jade as the “hottest girl on Instagram.”

“Them buns are so cute! I love those curves,” added a fourth fan.