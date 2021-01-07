Demi Rose Flaunts Full Booty In Sheer Bodysuit While ‘Evolving’ In Ibiza

Popular Instagram influencer Demi Rose didn’t leave much to the imagination with her latest upload. The 25-year-old put her jaw dropping curves on full display in two photos shared on January 6 as she posed during a sunny day on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Demi stood next to a large, dried up palm tree as she closed her eyes and put her hands up to her face while she stood barefoot on the dirt. She flashed plenty of leg and crossed her right foot in front of her left, flaunting her toned hips in a skintight bodysuit with the cloudless bright blue sky visible above her.

The sheer number featured a brown crocodile-print and was high-cut up to her toned waist with long sleeves and a high neck. It appeared to be completely see-through as she flashed her naval and plenty of cleavage, though she kept her modesty by wearing undergarments that matched her skin tone or editing the snap.

In the second photo, Demi showed off her pert booty as she turned around and got on her tiptoes. She stood side-on to the camera and put her bare derrière on full show, revealing the bodysuit was a thong as she looked over her left shoulder with her long, dark hair in a French braid.

The British model tagged hair artist Faye Browne, fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, and photographer Brett Russell on both photos, also giving the latter two a shout out in the caption.

In the caption, she told fans that she was “constantly evolving” and tagged her location as Ibiza Magic Island.

The comments section was full of praise from her 15.6 million followers.

“Very beautiful,” one person commented with a heart eye, red heart, and fire emoji.

“Perfection,” another wrote with two heart eye faces.

“Shessshhhh,” a third commented with a devil emoji.

“You’re the most important rose in the whole world,” another comment read.

It proved an instant hit. In under 16 hours, the sexy upload amassed almost 409,000 likes and 2,600-plus comments.

Demi has already set pulses racing on social media multiple times this week. She previously wowed in a curve-hugging light gray silk slip dress with spaghetti straps in an upload shared at the start of the year as she posed at the beach in more photos taken by Brett Russell.

“As pure as the sea,” Demi captioned those snaps alongside a dove symbol, once again tagging her location as Ibiza.