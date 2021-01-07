Jessa Duggar Thrills Fans With Series Of Sweet Family Pics, Says She’s ‘So In Love’

Jessa Duggar thrilled her fans with a series of sweet, new family photographs she shared in a sequence on her Instagram page. The reality television star, who appears alongside her extended Duggar brood on the TLC series Counting On had photos taken in a field with her husband of six years, Ben Seewald, and their children Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy.

In the first of three photographs, Jessa and Ben walked through a field of tall grasses with all three of their children.

Ben and Jessa walked in front of their two sons, who trailed behind them. In her arms. Jessa held Ivy, who looked back toward the camera with a quizzical expression upon her face. Spurgeon followed his parents and Henry trailed behind. He turned toward the camera and peeked through the tall stalks to look directly at the photographer.

The family wore coordinating outfits of white, tan, and brown for the earthy-looking snaps.

In a second photograph, the group stood with their backs toward the camera. Ivy, her short, curly brown hair secured away from her face with a large white bow, was the only member of the brood whose face could be seen clearly seen. Her father, Ben, displayed his handsome profile as he assisted Jessa through the field.

The final snap was perhaps one of the sweetest. Jessa and Ben displayed their love for one another as they kissed. She wore a long, brown dress that had elbow-length draped sleeves. The bottom fell into a loose bottom that skimmed her ankles. On Jessa’s feet were tan flats. Jessa’s extra-long tresses fell down past her waist in long, loose curls. Ben bent his wife slightly backward as they kissed, allowing her hair to fall away from her body.

Surrounding the couple was their children, who ran in a circle around their parents.

In another sequence of photos seen here, Jessa said it had been four years since the couple had taken professional family photographs.

Members of Jessa’s clan and her friends including the Seewald clan, Anna Duggar, and Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff all added their own positive commentary to the snaps.

Fans of the reality television personality added their own remarks as well.

“I love the subtle color coordination, especially that your dress flawlessly matches Spurgeon’s pants. These turned out beautiful,” wrote one follower.

“The one where Henry is looking back is my favorite, gorgeous,” remarked a second fan.

“Gorgeous pictures of a beautiful brood,” penned a third Instagram user of the snaps.

“Love the earthy tones, beautiful,” remarked a fourth fan.