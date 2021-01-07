Tahlia Skaines Rocks A Tiny Bikini In Steamy Mirror Selfie

Tahlia Skaines took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling update late Thursday, January 7. The Australian model and entrepreneur stunned her 577,000 followers with the sultry post, which showed her wearing a skimpy bikini set that flaunted her curves and all of her assets.

Tahlia captured the smoking-hot snap in the living room of her home in Australia. She posed in front of a mirror, kneeling directly on the floor with her thighs parted. The bombshell occupied mostly one side of the frame, holding her phone with her left hand. She angled the mobile device in front of her face and shoulder, blocking half of her face from view. Her right arm stayed on the side as she gazed at her phone’s screen and took the selfie.

The couch filled with throw pillows, the small coffee table, the plush rug, an air conditioner, and a fridge were all seen behind her. The light interior made the place bright, and the sunlight that came from the windows illuminated the whole area and her fit physique. Notably, her sun-kissed skin appeared glowing in the shot.

Tahlia sported a skimpy bikini top that had a pink-and-white, tie-dye print. The fully-lined cups were tiny against her shapely chest, which failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. The plunging neckline allowed her to expose much of her décolletage. The thin straps that went over her shoulders for support helped push her breasts inward, making her cleavage look prominent. The extra strings attached to the top helped accentuate her toned midriff.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that featured a Brazilian cut. The waistband sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her midsection down to her groin area. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her flat stomach and abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments. Its high leg cuts highlighted her curvy hips, as well as her thighs.

Tahlia opted for a straight hairstyle for her platinum blond locks, where she left hanging on her shoulders and back. She also tucked some sections of hair behind her ears to keep the strands away from her face. The babe wore studs, a necklace, a bracelet, and rings.

In the caption, the influencer mentioned the rainy weather and how she felt about it. She also revealed that her sexy swimwear came from Oh Polly swim via a tag in the post.

Since going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the latest share earned more than 3,800 likes and an upward of 50 comments. Some of her avid online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her beauty and fit physique.

“This pic gave me whiplash,” an admirer commented.

“Such a stunner,” gushed another fan.