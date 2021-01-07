Celeste Bright Showcases Tantalizing Sideboob And Arched Back While Sprawled Out By A Swimming Pool

Instagram model Celeste Bright got pulses racing with her most recent update on Wednesday. The gorgeous blonde displayed her fit physique while lounging in a luxurious tropical environment, piquing the interest of her 731,000 followers.

Celeste geotagged her location in Tulum, Mexico, and teased in the caption that she and her equally lithe and tanned friend Kellie Stewart – who was pictured in the second photo – were staying in the small resort town forever.

The two ladies appeared to have their stunning little spot to themselves. It was enclosed on one side with a wall of horizontal stacked stone, and featured a long, rectangular swimming pool with a waterfall at one end. A plush double lounge upholstered in gray fabric was positioned along one of the cement ledges lining the water. A large wooden tray holding two icy beverages and a few snacks was placed in the center of one of the cushions.

Celeste wore a tiny string bikini featuring vivid fuchsia fabric that popped against her bronzed complexion, and was embellished with with a delicate white floral pattern. The ensemble was designed simply, and revealed a tempting amount of bare skin.

The top of the suit had narrow, triangular cups that exposed the enticing swell of the outside of her breasts, and the thong bottoms appeared to be just one narrow strip of material attached to long sets of strings tied in bows high over each hip.

Celeste accessorized with a pair of beaded and woven chokers around her neck, and wore her thick, wavy hair parted in the center and styled casually.

In the first snap, she lay on her back across the middle of the lounge with her blond tresses strewn across the pillow on which she rested her head. Her back was arched to emphasize the juxtaposition of her narrow waist the with swell of her muscular backside. Both knees were bent slightly and she rested her feet over the edge of the water with toes pointed.

Celeste turned her face away from the camera and raised both arms in the air in front of her, seemingly shielding her eyes from well-diffused sunlight above.

In the second image, she sat up and moved toward the pool, letting her legs dangle in the turquoise liquid. She held one of the glasses from the tray in her right hand, and closed her eyes with an expression of serene contentment.

Her friend Kellie sat in almost the same position in which Celeste had been in the prior image. She wore a bright red bikini and a crisp white shirt which draped off her shoulders.