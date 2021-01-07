Chanel West Coast Squats Down In Thigh-High Snakeskin-Print Boots In Front Of A Sleek Red Car

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update taken outdoors. Chanel squatted down on the pavement in both images, and the sky in the background was a breathtaking shade of blue. A towering palm tree and power lines were also visible in the distance.

The photos were captured by Lo Enriquez, who Chanel tagged in the first image as well as in the caption. She posed beside a sleek red Chevrolet Impala, near the front tires. Chanel rocked a bold outfit that showed off her fashion sense to perfection.

On top, she kept things simple with a black T-Shirt that had sleeves which nearly came to her elbows, hitting at a flattering spot on her upper arm. The garment hugged her curves, and she tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted olive green leather pants.

She added some flair with her bold accessories as well. Chanel rocked a pair of hoop earrings, some hair clips, a bracelet on one wrist and a watch on the other. In addition to all that, she had a colorful patterned belt around her slim waist and sunglasses perched atop her nose. She added several extra inches to her height with her footwear, a pair of thigh-high snakeskin-print boots with stiletto heels.

Her long brunette locks were styled in a half-up look, with some of her silky tresses gathered in a high ponytail atop her head, and the rest cascading down her chest in a sleek style.

For the second image, Chanel switched up her pose, spreading her legs and facing the camera. The alternate angle showed off a bit more of her top, revealing the low-cut neckline that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

She rested both hands on her knees and had her lips slightly parted as she gazed at the camera through her sunglasses. She also had on a chunky necklace, adding to her accessory total.

Chanel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 22,300 likes within four hours of going live. It also racked up 402 comments from her eager audience.

“Gorgeous Queen,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“You are stunning!!” another follower chimed in.

“Sexy just like that car,” a third fan remarked, captivated by both Chanel and the vehicle behind her.

“You look so beautiful,” another added.

