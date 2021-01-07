‘World’s Hottest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Skintight Leather Pants

“World’s Hottest Nurse” Lauren Drain tantalized her 3.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked an outfit that showcased her fit figure. The picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated, and Lauren posed in front of a simple white wall that provided the perfect neutral backdrop. She stood on wide-plank floors that appeared to be wood, and stared right at the camera with a radiant smile on her face.

Lauren showed off her flawless physique in a deep red crop top with a halter neckline that placed her sculpted shoulders on full display. Her arms were also visible in the look, and she drew attention to her muscular figure by rocking a cuff on one of her upper arms. The material of her shirt stretched across her ample assets, and the hem of the piece came about two inches below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned abs exposed.

She paired the revealing top with black leather pants that were so tight they almost appeared to be painted on. The waistband sat low on her hips, fastened with two silver buttons, and the shiny fabric clung to her sculpted thighs. The pants had a tight fit all the way through, hugging her calves as well before ending right at her ankles.

She accessorized with some simple yet sexy pointed-toe black pumps with a heel.

Lauren’s long blond locks cascaded down her chest and arms in a sleek style, and she looked directly at the camera, her hands by her sides. She paired the stunning image with a caption in which she promoted one of the programs she had starting shortly, in case any of her followers were interested in signing up.

Her fans loved the steamy post, and it racked up over 11,500 likes within five hours, as well as 96 comments from her eager audience.

“Wow you look fabulous,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“Stunning as ever,” another follower chimed in.

“That body is incredible,” a third fan added.

“Michelangelo could not have sculpted a better body,” yet another commented, captivated by the blond bombshell’s chiseled physique.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a smoking-hot duo of shots taken outdoors at a moment when the natural lighting was absolutely breathtaking. She rocked an off-the-shoulder white crop top and a pair of minuscule Daisy Dukes that covered barely more than a pair of underwear might. In the caption of the post, she referenced the same challenge mentioned in her latest update.