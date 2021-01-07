Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Killer Curves In Scanty Athleisure Wear

Social media influencer Jilissa Zoltko teased thousands of her 1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, January 6 when she shared some stunning new photos of herself.

The 23-year-old was photographed seemingly in a car lot for the seven-slide series as she struck several eye-catching poses that flaunted her figure.

In the first image, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she cocked one hip and grabbed on her bottoms with both hands. She smiled widely and looked away from the camera’s lens, exuding a happy vibe. She posed from her left side in the second slide, and flaunted her backside in the third, fourth, and fifth. Her entire body was visible in the last two frames as she propped her derriere out in both.

Her long platinum blond hair, which featured dark roots, was styled in loose waves that added a touch of glamour to her appearance. She rocked her nails long with a sophisticated French tip design.

The model showcased her killer curves in a beige workout ensemble from Bo and Tee, an online-based fitness-wear company. Her top featured a cropped body that flaunted her toned midsection, and a plunging U-shaped neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

She paired the garment with matching high-waisted leggings that hugged her curvy figure, accentuating her hips, bodacious booty and toned legs. She completed the look with grey and beige sneakers, a pair of sunglasses that sat atop her head, and a black shoulder bag from Prada that featured silver accents.

She accessorized with some gold jewelry, including a bracelet and several rings.

In the post’s caption, she tagged Bo and Tee’s Instagram handle and expressed that she was feeling content.

The sizzling post went live just three hours ago and has since amassed more than 21,000 likes, proving to be a huge hit with Jilissa’s following. Furthermore, nearly 300 social media users quickly headed to the comments section to relay their kind thoughts.

“You make everything look good,” one individual commented, following with a single heart-eye emoji.

“Adorable! I love this outfit,” another admirer chimed in, adding two sparkle symbols to their comment.

“Wow wow, you always look amazing,” a third fan gushed.

“Absolutely gorgeous and charming princess,” a fourth user added, inundating their compliment with fire and rose emoji.

The bombshell, who was most recently vacationing on St. Barths, has shared many smoking-hot posts this week. Just earlier today, she uploaded some images that displayed her in very sexy black lingerie. That content has received more than 47,000 likes, so far.