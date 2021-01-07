Ashley Resch Is ‘Pretty In Pink’ As She Goes Braless Under A Satin Robe

Instagram model Ashley Resch has captivated her 950,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 6, saw the celebrity flaunting her enviable curves while wearing a satin robe. In the caption, she insisted that she was giving off “pretty in pink” vibes as she relaxed.

Ashley posed for the alluring shot in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag. She wore a gorgeous satin robe in a dusty shade that featured lace edging on the cuffs.

Sitting on a bed with matching sheets, the gown had fallen down off her shoulders, revealing the fact that she appeared to be braless underneath it. Holding the robe shut with one hand, Ashley arched her back and pouted as she looked over one shoulder toward her intended audience and giving off a definite sultry vibe.

Her golden locks were styled in gentle waves and parted to the side. With her head thrown slightly back, her hair cascaded down over her back and chest as tendrils framed her pretty face.

The majority of the photo seemed to be peppered with shades of rose. Besides the outfit and Ashley’s plump lips, the pillows and bed linen were also in similar colors, as was a canvas on the wall behind the model.

In addition, the bedroom walls were painted in a pale shade of apricot and a white door was ajar was situated directly behind Ashley. A black metal bed head contrasted dramatically against the rosy hues but it was the only darker object in the room.

Ashley’s followers were quick to respond as soon as she posted the image. Within four hours, the photo had already garnered more than 5,500 likes and plenty of comments from her avid fans.

“Omg this pic is my fave pic of 2021,” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“VICTORIA SECRET VIBES,” a fan declared in all-caps.

“Your presence is beautiful, sweet, and charming,” another user stated.

“Damn you’re pretty in pink,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a few emoji to the end of their statement.

Many of Ashley’s followers also decided to simply use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular ones used were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji.

Ashley often dazzles her fans when posting content to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she spread her legs and flaunted her killer curves while wearing a stunning purple lingerie set. Needless to say, her admirers couldn’t wait to voice their opinion on the racy image.