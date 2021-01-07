NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire Caris LeVert For Norman Powell, Matt Thomas, And Future First-Rounder

The Toronto Raptors are noticeably struggling earlier in the 2020-21 NBA season, losing five of their first six games. If they fail to end their struggle, most people believe that the Raptors may finally consider tearing their roster down and undergo a full-scale rebuild. However, with the team just two seasons removed from winning their first NBA championship title, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that the Raptors might opt for “selective buying” and try to build a more competitive roster around Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet.

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Raptors is Caris LeVert of the Brooklyn Nets. According to Buckley, the Raptors could convince the Nets to send LeVert to Toronto by sending them a package that includes Norman Powell, Matt Thomas, and a top-10 protected first-round pick.

“Rather than remove one of the roster’s top talents, the Raptors could complement them with a scoring force capable of taking some of the heat off their backs. Caris LeVert could be the shot-creator this 28th-ranked attack needs to gain traction, and while he won’t come cheap, he won’t be break-the-bank expensive, either. The Nets could be inclined to move him for pieces who can more easily support their stars, like three-and-D swingman Norman Powell and sharpshooter Matt Thomas. Throw in a top-10 protected pick for Brooklyn to keep or dangle in a separate exchange, and both sides might be agreeable to the swap.”

Kim Klement-Pool / Getty Images

LeVert may not be a legitimate superstar who would make the Raptors an instant title favorite in the Eastern Conference, but he would be an incredible addition to their roster. He would give them another prolific scorer, playmaker, and floor-spacer. His arrival in Toronto would significantly improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks the second worst in the league, scoring 100.7 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. At 26, he also perfectly fits the timeline of Siakam, VanVleet, and OG Anunoby.

LeVert may not have shown any strong indication that he’s no longer happy with the Nets, but he might be intrigued by the idea of playing for the Raptors. Unlike in Brooklyn where he’s mostly coming off the bench, he’s highly likely to receive a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup with the Raptors. Starting a new journey on an team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor could speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.