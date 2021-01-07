Casi Davis Spreads Legs And Shows Off Curvaceous Booty In A White Thong

Instagram model Casi Davis wowed her 1.3 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Wednesday, January 6, featured the celebrity wearing a teeny white thong and matching top as she gave her supporters a close-up view of her buns.

Casi posed with her legs spread as she faced away from the camera and her briefs sat high over her curvaceous hips. She had one bent and pointed it in front of her, using it to support her weight. The other was stretched out behind, almost as if she were attempting to do the splits. Because of the close-up shot and the fact that she also arched her back as she posed, her buns were certainly the obvious focal point.

She teamed the briefs with a skimpy crop top that featured dainty shoestring straps and a wide band across her back. The pale outfit gave a wonderful contrast against her golden tan.

Her blond hair was styled in gentle waves and cascaded down her back as she thrust out her chest. Because of the dynamic pose, Casi’s locks brushed against her derriere, which several fans commented on.

On her feet, she wore a pair of white socks and sneakers in order to complete the look.

While the Instagram sensation dominated the photograph, a lightly-colored wall could be seen behind her. In addition, what appeared to be bright sunlight shone down over her killer curves, indicating that the celebrity was likely posing outside.

Casi’s followers quickly responded after she posted the image. Within two hours, the photo had already racked up 16,700 likes and more than 100 comments from her avid fanbase.

“Holy smokes!” one follower declared.

“Oh my loorddd,” a fan remarked in the comments section.

“[Glutes] are being trained over there,” another user stated.

“Perfection at its finest,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of peach emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to forgo words and use emoji instead as a way to show their appreciation of the cheeky snap. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. Of course, considering the content, the peach one also got a steady workout as well.

Casi often shares tantalizing shots of her behind with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she posed in front of a refrigerator while wearing a similar thong. This time she paired it with a white cropped tank top that helped to draw attention to her wasp-like waist as well as her pert derriere.