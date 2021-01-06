Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Major Underboob In Skimpy Purple Bikini

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer teased her 2.6 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 6, saw the celebrity rocking an insanely teeny bikini as she declared that breasts were better than coups, a likely reference to the current unrest in the U.S. regarding the current president’s belief that the November election contained fraudulent votes.

Niece wore a purple bikini that featured pointy little gold droplets along its outer edge. The triangular cups were joined in the middle with a gold ring. Considering how small the top was, an ample amount of her cleavage was on display as well as some major underboob as she reached up to hold her hair out of her face.

The skimpy briefs sat low over her curvaceous hips and helped to highlight the model’s flat stomach and pale complexion. The top edge of a tattoo could also be seen.

Posing with her legs apart, Niece rested her hand on one smooth thigh as she leaned to the side. Her dark locks were gently curled and parted to the side. Even while holding back some of her tresses, plenty still cascaded down over one shoulder as she posed for the camera.

Niece’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the scantily-clad image. Within only half an hour of publication, the photo had gathered an impressive 15,200 likes and more than 350 comments from her dedicated supporters.

While Niece may have been making a political statement, for many of her fans it was more about the outfit and the obvious display of underboob.

“Danm lady [they’re] the best I’ve seen yet,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“The message that we needed right now,” a fan said in response to Niece’s caption.

“Made my day….thanks!” another user stated.

“Are those D coups?” a fourth person joked.

In addition, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most regularly used appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the kissing and drooling ones also got plenty of attention as well.

Niece often posts risqué content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently rocked a sheer black lace top that would have revealed all if not for her carefully placed hair. Even still, plenty of her cleavage was on display as she aimed for an “average” goth girlfriend vibe. Of course, her admirers insisted that she was anything but average.