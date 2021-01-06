Sommer Ray Squats While Clad In A Tight Pink Bra & Matching Yoga Pants For Hot New Social Media Share

Sommer Ray fired off a series of sizzling snaps in the most recent addition to her Instagram feed. The model shared the update on January 3, and it’s been earning plenty of attention from her legion of fans.

The sexy post included three photos that showed off her amazing figure. In the first photo, Sommer was squatting down in front of the camera, spreading her legs and placing her hands on her knees. She was posing in a patch of grass, and there was lush greenery behind her. A few tall buildings made up the rest of the backdrop, and a bright blue sky indicated that it was a beautiful day. In the second photo in the set, Sommer was also squatting down, but her pose was slightly changed. The last shot saw her turned at an angle as she looked into the camera with an alluring stare.

The model and social media influencer opted for a pink set that popped against her allover glow. A tag in the post indicated that the outfit was from her own line. On her upper half, she sported a bra that was tight on her bust, and its scooping neckline revealed a tease of cleavage. It had a thick band that was tight on her ribs, cutting off and exposing her rock hard abs. She layered with a long-sleeve sweatshirt with a hood on top that was cropped near the top of her bust.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot, matching the same color and style as her bra. It had a thick waistband that was tight on her hips, drawing attention to her flat tummy and abs. The piece proceeded to fit tightly on her sculpted thighs. They had a small mesh panel on the side that exposed her skin underneath and took her look to another level.

Sommer wore her long, dark locks down and at her back. She also sported a chic, black scarf with a floral-print pattern. It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the update, and it’s earned her more than 184,000 likes and 800-plus comments. Most Instagrammers complimented her bombshell body, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Sommer ur a goddess, and this outfit is everything,” one follower gushed.

“You’re soooo beautiful. Keep shining Sommer,” a second social media user chimed in, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Your so pretty,” a third Instagrammer raved.

“Love the colours on the bandana!” one more complimented.