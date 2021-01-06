‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Keo Motsepe Shares Devastating News In Heartbreaking Instagram Video

The pro dancer broke down in a heartbreaking Instagram live that cut off mid-sentence.

Keo Motsepe shared heartbreaking news on his social media page.

The 31-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer appeared on Instagram live to share that he “woke up this morning to the most painful news ever,” according to ET Online.

He then tearfully told his followers, “I lost the queen of my heart.”

The South African dancer also shared a photo of his mother on his Instagram, stories with the caption, “I am gonna miss you, mama. I love you. #RIP.”

In the comments section for his most recent Instagram post, which featured a montage of moments from the past year and included a photo of his mother (it can be seen here), fans offered condolences to Keo and his family amid the sad news.

“Just watched your live. Heartbreaking. Praying for you during this tough time,” wrote one follower.

Others expressed concern because Keo’s live video cut off and they weren’t sure what happened. Many fans feared that something had happened to his mother because he referred to her as his “queen.”

“Hope you’re ok,” one follower wrote. “Stay strong, sending you love & light.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Keo was very close to his mom. In 2016, he took to Twitter to share a throwback snap of him posing with his mother when he was a teenager. In the caption, he noted that his mother would be traveling to Los Angeles to see him as a dancer on ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition, where he started out as a troupe member before being promoted to a full pro.

“Happy Mother’s Day to this amazing woman,” Keo wrote. “Can’t wait to have her here in a week to see #dwts for the first time ever.”

The DWTS pro also credited his beloved mother for supporting his interest in dance at a young age.

“When I was a child, my mother first encouraged me to dance because it was a lot cleaner than playing sports in the dirt. Thanks mom! ” he told Us Weekly.

Keo revealed that in high school he also did shot put, javelin, and track and field.

Keo recently spent the holidays in Kentucky with his new girlfriend, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. Sadly, Chrishell lost her mother to cancer last year. The luxury realtor told her followers that it was important for her to be with her Kentucky family for this first holiday season without her mom and that Keo brought a lot of “welcomed happiness” to her clan’s Christmas celebration.