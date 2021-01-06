Donald Trump Jr. Condemns Capitol Hill Violence From March To Save America Protestors

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday condemned the March to Save America protestors who stormed Capitol Hill and clashed with police.

“This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone,” he tweeted.

His comment was a response to a video from reporter Elijah Schaffer that showed Trump supporters breaching the Capitol by tearing down security fencing in a battle with overwhelmed police.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Not everyone was convinced by Trump Jr.’s words. Some commentators accused Trump Jr. of stoking the flames of division that led to the breach. Notably, Freddie Campion pointed to Trump Jr.’s previous call for war over the electoral results to uncover the purported cheating he believes led to his father’s loss. Conversely, others suggested — without evidence — that some of the protesters were left-wing agistators.

Trump Jr. appeared at a Washington, D.C. gathering earlier in the day and took aim at the GOP for failing to help his father overturn the results of the 2020 election, The Independent reported.

“This gathering should send a message to them; this isn’t their Republican party anymore, this is Donald Trump’s Republican party, this is the Republican party that will put America first.”

Trump Jr. called on congressional Republicans to support the president’s movement and oppose Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory when they count the votes on Wednesday.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

As reported by Breitbart, Donald Trump’s backers gathered near the White House earlier in the day to listen to the head of state speak.

“You have to get your people to fight and if they don’t fight we have to primary the hell out of the ones that don’t fight,” he said. “We’re going to let you know who they are.”

The U.S. leader also focused on the media, enemies like Hillary Clinton, and the allegations of widespread election interference that he has yet to substantiate.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump allegedly abandoned his supporters as they marched on the Capitol — despite earlier telling them he would walk with them to the building. Ultimately, the head of state’s supporters successfully breached the U.S. Capitol amid a violent clash with police.

According to MassLive, the National Guard has been deployed to the Capitol to clear the building. Notably, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam allegedly sent 200 Virginia state troopers and members of the Virginia National Guard. In addition, Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a curfew that begins at 6 p.m.