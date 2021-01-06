Nicole Thorne Slays In A Simple Black Bikini With Bold Statement Sunglasses

Brunette beauty Nicole Thorne tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy shot in which she rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit. The photo was captured at Tallebudgera Creek in Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Nicole was perched on what appeared to be a concrete bench with a tree growing out of a small hole in the middle. Lush green leaves cast a shadow over some of the bench and the wall behind it, which was white with blue lettering.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Nicole’s fit figure. The triangular cups of her swimsuit top could barely contain her ample assets, and her curves strained against the ribbed fabric. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, adding support, and she had a serious amount of cleavage on display in the piece.

Her flat stomach was also visible in the frame, and just a glimpse of the matching bottoms she had paired with the top. Her bikini bottoms were a high-cut style with sides that stretched high over her hips, highlighting her curves.

The only visible accessory Nicole wore was a pair of statement sunglasses from Sunglass Spot, whose Instagram page she tagged in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The sunglasses had a pair of narrow lenses attached with a thin metal bridge that rested just above the tip of her nose. Above those were a second set of lenses at a diagonal, made to resemble a pair of butterfly wings, judging by the emoji that Nicole chose to include in the caption.

Her long brunette locks were parted just slightly off-center, and the silky tresses cascaded down her chest in an effortless style. She gazed over the top of her sunglasses at the camera, her lips slightly parted in a sultry expression. The sun shone down on her, illuminating her sun-kissed skin as the photo was captured.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 8,900 likes within nine hours. It also earned 125 comments from her eager audience.

“Such a gorgeous babe,” one fan wrote, loving the snap.

“The sunnies are a vibe,” another follower chimed in, including a string of butterfly emoji in the comment.

“You look incredible,” a third fan added.

“Okay but how cool are these glasses on you,” yet another follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared another sexy shot, with that particular one taken on the beach. She stretched out topless on the sand, wearing just red swimsuit bottoms, and pressed her ample assets into the ground as she posed for the image.