Salma Hayek, 54, Rocks Sexy Beach Cover Up While Enjoying ‘Coconut Time’

Salma Hayek looked like she was having a blast at the beach in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The 54-year-old posted the image on her page on January 6, and it’s been earning a ton of attention from her 16 million-plus fans.

The image captured the actress with her figure turned in profile. Hayek sat on a wooden chair, placing her hands on the table in front of her as she grabbed a coconut with a straw between her hands. The setting was picture-perfect and included a wall of greenery and a covering of sand on the ground. Hayek wore a smile on her face, tilting her head to the side and averting her gaze into the distance. In the caption of the post, she shared that it was “coconut time” and she added a single palm tree to the end of her comment.

Hayek rocked a sexy beach black beach cover-up that showed off her amazing figure. It had a scooping neckline that plunged low into her chest, teasing a glimpse of her bronze collar. The garment had long sleeves with cutouts near her biceps and a sexy knit pattern that added another fun element to the look. The piece proceeded to fit tightly around her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and hourglass frame.

The bottom of the garment was loose on her figure and had several little cutouts that revealed glimpses of her bronze thighs. The hemline hit a few inches above her knee, revealing even more skin in the process. She wore her long, dark locks with a middle part and messy, natural waves that spilled over her shoulders and back.

Fans have not been shy about showering the photo with love, and it’s earned her a ton of attention in its short time live. Within a few minutes of the upload being shared on her page, it’s amassed more than 128,000 likes and 800-plus comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the post to let Hayek know that she looks amazing, while a few expressed their thoughts with emoji instead of words. A few more asked questions about her outfit.

“Stay hydrated it looks cloudy there. What you guys getting up to today? Swimming? Dancing? Lounging and waiting for sunshine? Have fun and here is a wish for some merry sunshine,” one follower gushed, adding a series of hearts.

“You are so beautiful,” a second social media user commented.

“This is how I remember and love your hair @salmahayek… Fools Rush In and Desperado are still favs!!” a third fan commented.

“Looking like butiful angel God bless you always with healthy and happy life,” one more wrote.